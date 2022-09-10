Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,608.0% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,451,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,438,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,146,000 after buying an additional 714,029 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $59,750,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,286,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $94.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

