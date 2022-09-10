Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $335.85 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

