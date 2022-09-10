Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.