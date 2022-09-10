Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $6.67 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,831,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 647,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 40,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

