Copperleaf Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,167,253,000 after purchasing an additional 518,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

