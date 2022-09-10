Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases 412 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 2.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.42 and its 200 day moving average is $221.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

