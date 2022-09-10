Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases 798 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65.

