Copperleaf Capital LLC Trims Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,412,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,945,000 after buying an additional 836,918 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 192,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHI stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

