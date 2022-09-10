CoPuppy (CP) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

CoPuppy (CP) traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. CoPuppy has a total market cap of $20,134.91 and approximately $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoPuppy coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoPuppy has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoPuppy

CoPuppy (CRYPTO:CP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. CoPuppy’s total supply is 56,288,244 coins and its circulating supply is 55,038,244 coins. The official website for CoPuppy is bsc.copuppy.io/layout/index. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal.

CoPuppy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoPuppy is a dapp process deployed in Binance smart chain, friendly and open to developers, which makes it possible to be compatible with mainstream and innovative DeFi products. Copupy supports multiple types of original DEFI applications, it can help developers and users experience a new NFT experience. In CoPuppy, NFT is not only a collection, but also a decentralized and non-fungible application of games, loan protocol, cross-chain protocol and DEX. CP(CoPuppy Token) is the token for Copupy platform. Burning CP can obtain the NFTs with exclusive copyright and participate in the ecological construction of the platform. CP is the only block chain platform that uses NFTs to replace the equity of token governance. Users holding CP can experience DEFI’s innovative finance, games, movies, music, video games, streaming media and a series of “Build By Puppy” to form a unique NFTs in the open network of Binance Smart Chain, and complete ecological governance. CoPuppy Innovatively introduced collection, game and financial concepts, NFT collections are of inestimable value, games introduced a deflation model, and improved the scalability of NFT through financial lending.”

