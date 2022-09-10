Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) traded down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.36. 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Corbion Stock Down 10.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

