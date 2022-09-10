Coreto (COR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $200.00

Coreto (COR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a market cap of $523,058.72 and approximately $200.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00786216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio.

Buying and Selling Coreto

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.