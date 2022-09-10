Corra.Finance Market Cap Achieves $510,152.85 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $510,152.85 and approximately $50.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00781838 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015111 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019977 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Corra.Finance Coin Profile
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Buying and Selling Corra.Finance
