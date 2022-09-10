Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $67.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $62.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

