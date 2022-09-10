Corteva, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

Corteva stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. Corteva has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

