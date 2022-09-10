Corteva, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Corteva Price Performance
Corteva stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. Corteva has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Corteva
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corteva Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corteva (CTVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.