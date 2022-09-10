Cortex (CTXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.61 Million

Cortex (CTXC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Cortex has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $25.61 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,314.96 or 1.00098860 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037117 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 200,614,458 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an open-source, peer-to-peer, decentralized blockchain that supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to be uploaded and executed on a distributed network. Cortex achieves AI democratization by providing an open-source AI platform where AI models can be easily integrated into smart contracts to create AI-enhanced decentralized applications (DApps).Cortex (CTXC) started out as an ERC20 Tokens but have since been swapped to MainNet CTXC tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

