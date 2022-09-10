Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

