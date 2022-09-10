Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $4.53 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.53 billion and approximately $744.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $15.81 or 0.00074469 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00095020 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001513 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00033116 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008089 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008991 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002706 BTC.
- MediBloc (MED) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000100 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.