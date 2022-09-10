Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $4.53 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.53 billion and approximately $744.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $15.81 or 0.00074469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00095020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00033116 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002706 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.