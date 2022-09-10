CoTrader (COT) Market Cap Reaches $227,060.04

CoTrader (COT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $227,060.04 and approximately $74.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.62 or 1.00120169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037445 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoTrader Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader.The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

