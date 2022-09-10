Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $22.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $695.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.