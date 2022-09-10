Counterparty Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XCP)

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and $47,837.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00015530 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00162551 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00095073 BTC.
About Counterparty
Counterparty (XCP) is a PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Counterparty Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.