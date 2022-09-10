CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Purchases A$11,955.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUPGet Rating) insider Hugh Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$11,955.00 ($8,360.14).

CountPlus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44.

CountPlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CountPlus (ASX:CUP)

Receive News & Ratings for CountPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CountPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.