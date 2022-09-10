Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $87.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Trading Up 3.1 %

COUP opened at $70.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $259.90.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.