Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.95.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $259.90. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

