Cowen Lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $97.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

