CPChain Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $106,581.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,233.86 or 0.99999059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036408 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system.”

