CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.23. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.