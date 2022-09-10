Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.51 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.32% of Littelfuse worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $231.55 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.67 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

