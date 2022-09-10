Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 22,946 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kellogg worth $26,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,385,000 after buying an additional 79,732 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 65.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,352 shares of company stock valued at $69,216,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.4 %

Kellogg stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

