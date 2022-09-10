Cred Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (LBA)

Cred (LBA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Cred has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $36,108.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cred has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Cred coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

