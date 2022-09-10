Credit Suisse Group Increases u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Price Target to CHF 135

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 92 to CHF 135 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 130 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get u-blox alerts:

u-blox Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UBLXF opened at $116.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33. u-blox has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $124.41.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.