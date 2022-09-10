Credit Suisse Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 21,518 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 376% compared to the average daily volume of 4,522 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 158,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,887,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 191,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

