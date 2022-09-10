Creditcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $73.77 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $73.77 million and $5.36 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

