Credits (CS) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $28,827.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

