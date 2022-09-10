Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Sells $76,987.75 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 274,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,544.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $102,167.85.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 1,560 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $23,088.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,383,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,129,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.