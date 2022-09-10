CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 449,391 shares.The stock last traded at $35.95 and had previously closed at $36.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CRH by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

