Critical Comparison: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) & Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 7.92% 13.67% 7.75% Volcon -979.73% -428.98% -242.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Federal Signal and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 1 1 3.00 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Federal Signal currently has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.61%. Given Volcon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Federal Signal.

This table compares Federal Signal and Volcon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.21 billion 2.03 $100.60 million $1.67 24.34 Volcon $450,000.00 149.86 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Volcon on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

