Critical Contrast: Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) vs. Adara Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADRA)

Adara Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) and Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adara Acquisition and Core & Main, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adara Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Core & Main 1 4 5 0 2.40

Core & Main has a consensus target price of $28.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Core & Main’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core & Main is more favorable than Adara Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

65.9% of Adara Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Core & Main shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Core & Main shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adara Acquisition and Core & Main’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adara Acquisition N/A -87.52% 2.72% Core & Main 4.05% 19.33% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adara Acquisition and Core & Main’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adara Acquisition N/A N/A $3.24 million N/A N/A Core & Main $5.00 billion 1.19 $166.00 million $1.03 23.56

Core & Main has higher revenue and earnings than Adara Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Adara Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core & Main has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core & Main beats Adara Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adara Acquisition

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services. The company's specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

