Critical Survey: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan 13.67% 6.76% 1.95% Pinduoduo 18.88% 29.57% 12.59%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $1.12 billion 1.86 $102.08 million $0.25 13.00 Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 5.86 $1.22 billion $2.13 32.75

This table compares MultiPlan and Pinduoduo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinduoduo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Pinduoduo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MultiPlan and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pinduoduo 0 3 8 0 2.73

MultiPlan currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 94.87%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $76.73, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given MultiPlan’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats MultiPlan on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

