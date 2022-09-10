Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.25.

Crocs Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $80.62 on Friday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile



Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

