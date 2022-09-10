CrossWallet (CWT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.11 Million

CrossWallet (CWT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One CrossWallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CrossWallet has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. CrossWallet has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $60,158.00 worth of CrossWallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CrossWallet Profile

CrossWallet is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2021. CrossWallet’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for CrossWallet is crosswallet.app. CrossWallet’s official Twitter account is @Cross_Wallet.

CrossWallet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CrossWallet is a wallet that enables multi-network asset management, works on any device, mobile or web, and lets users seamlessly move between different blockchains is teasing its design.”

