CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after acquiring an additional 250,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD opened at $190.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

