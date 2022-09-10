CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

