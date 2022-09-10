Crown Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Crown has a total market cap of $442,226.04 and $65.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00613832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00256497 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005225 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,487,491 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.