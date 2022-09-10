Cryptex Finance (CTX) Reaches Market Cap of $11.71 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00016349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,233.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00067935 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00077010 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,372,112 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

