CryptEx Price Hits $3.48 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $295,386.38 and $58.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00016157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

Buying and Selling CryptEx

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars.

