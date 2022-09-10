CryptoArt.Ai Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (CART)

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. CryptoArt.Ai has a market cap of $156,526.88 and $120,800.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.03 or 0.99837408 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036792 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Profile

CART is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official website is cryptoart.ai. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

Buying and Selling CryptoArt.Ai

According to CryptoCompare, “In the CryptoArt.Ai community ecosystem, CART is the only ecosystem token. Any user who holds CART can participate in the in-depth governance of CryptoArt.Ai, so that the majority of users and the CryptoArt.Ai ecosystem can reach a stable balance.”

According to CryptoCompare, "In the CryptoArt.Ai community ecosystem, CART is the only ecosystem token. Any user who holds CART can participate in the in-depth governance of CryptoArt.Ai, so that the majority of users and the CryptoArt.Ai ecosystem can reach a stable balance."

