CryptoBlades Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00005345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002050 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades (SKILL) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 872,063 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto. CryptoBlades’ official website is www.cryptoblades.io.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

