CryptoTycoon (CTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25,451.00

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $149,248.14 and approximately $25,451.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004838 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00068108 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005546 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00076920 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 884,302 coins and its circulating supply is 145,119 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.