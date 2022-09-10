CryptoZoon (ZOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $624,383.71

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $624,383.71 and $480,625.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002061 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,844,383 coins. CryptoZoon’s official website is cryptozoon.io. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

