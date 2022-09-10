CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 46171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

